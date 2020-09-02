Harris, Evelyn Marie "Elma"

June 28, 1952 - August 28, 2020 Graveside service for Evelyn Harris, 68, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate. Ms. Harris, who passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born June 28, 1952 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Harris will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Survivors include: two children, Christopher (Renae) Harris and Kimberly (Mario) Hodge both of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Erica Patrick, Destiny Harris of Atlanta, GA, Bryanna Harris, Jederious (Shanavion Thomas) Harris, RJ Strickland II and Breanna Hodge all of Opelika, AL; eight great-grandchildren, Jaylen Patrick, Jayla Patrick, Lyric Tucker, Karson Harris of Atlanta, GA, Kamauri Smith, Zayden Harris, Zamauri Harris and Demareus Hodge all of Opelika, AL; one brother, John Lee (Doris) Harris of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Lula Mae Glaze and Carrie (Cecil) Strickland both of Opelika, AL; special nieces, Gina Johnson, Evelyn Gentry, Debbie (JB Johnson) Glaze, Tonya Harris, Jennie Ivey, Charlotte Harris and Kewanna Johnson; special nephews, Calvin (Stephanie) Glaze, James Menefee, Stanley (Alice) Harris, Timothy Harris, Daryl Ambus and Demetrious Moore; two special friends, Princella Core and Dorothy Parker; two godsons, Tyquion Chisholm and Janelius Foreman; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives whom she loved and was loved by (too many to name) and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
