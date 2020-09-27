Harris, John

March 2, 1930 - September 23, 2020 Graveside service for John Harris, 90, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon (CST), Monday, September 28, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Harris, who passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 2, 1930 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Harris will be Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 3:00 pm 5:00 pm. (CST) Survivors include: three children, Jacqueline (Ephesians) Strickland of Opelika, AL, Selina Dillard of Phenix City, AL and John Andrew Harris (Miriam Herring) of Opelika, AL; step-daughter, Ida (Marshall) Carter of Opelika, AL; one sister, Mittie Louise Ingram of Auburn, AL; daughter-in-law, Willie Ella Harris of Tuskegee, AL; twenty grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.