 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hart, James Cleve
0 entries

Hart, James Cleve

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

April 8, 1945 - August 29, 2020 Mr. James Cleve Hart, age 75, passed away at his residence on August 29, 2020. James was born in Ellaville, Ga on April 8, 1945. He is survived by: his Fiancee; Roberta Baker Walker, 3 Stepchildren; Dell Ivey, Gail Allen, Rodney Walker; 3 Sisters; Helen Lawrence, Elnora Hinton, Betty Batts; 1 Nephew; Henry Williams and a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the coronavirus and COVID-19, and in the honor of Mr. James Cleve Hart, the family will have a memorial drive by at 608 South 3RD Ave. Lanett, AL 36863 on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2:00 P.M.-3:30 PM. There will be no funeral service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert