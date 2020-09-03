 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hart, John Henry "Granddaddy"
0 entries

Hart, John Henry "Granddaddy"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

June 2, 1927 - August 30, 2020 Graveside service for John Hart, 93, of Opelika, AL, will be 12:00 noon, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Shiloh Cemetery, Highway 50, Camp Hill, Alabama 36850, Reverend Edward Milner will officiate. Mr. Hart, who passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born June 2, 1927 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Hart will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Survivors include: two daughters, Sandra (John) Williams of Oklahoma City, OK and Nellie (Earnest) Reeder of Opelika, AL; bonus daughter, Carolyn Philpot of McDonough, GA; nine grandchildren, Daryl (Jocelyn) Dawson of Covington, GA, Marlo Stevenson Murph of Bessemer, AL, Stephanie Murph Johnson of Johnson City, TN, Ladolphus Patrick, Tamarrah (Scott) Hardnett, and Tawanna Patrick of Opelika, AL, LaTosha (Xavier) Harris of Camp Hill, AL, Tyron (Shantivia) Ponds of Opelika, AL and Demesiner (Massah) Patrick of Atlanta, GA; six great grandchildren, Shaun Michael De Angelo Chapman, Patrice Chapman of Atlanta, GA, Shanika Murph of Opelika, AL, Aerial Dawson, Amber Dawson of Covington, GA and Dewone Johnson of Johnson City, TN; two great-great grandchildren, Azahrya Chapman and Klyne Thomas, Jr. Atlanta, GA; three brothers-in-law, Jim (Annie) Leonard, Jr., Dadeville, AL; David Leonard and Allen (Nancy) Leonard both of Camp Hill, AL; special nephew, Nathaniel (Janet) Hart of Dadeville, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

+1 
Hart, John Henry "Granddaddy"
+1 
Hart, John Henry "Granddaddy"

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert