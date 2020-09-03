Hart, John Henry "Granddaddy"

June 2, 1927 - August 30, 2020 Graveside service for John Hart, 93, of Opelika, AL, will be 12:00 noon, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Shiloh Cemetery, Highway 50, Camp Hill, Alabama 36850, Reverend Edward Milner will officiate. Mr. Hart, who passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born June 2, 1927 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Hart will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Survivors include: two daughters, Sandra (John) Williams of Oklahoma City, OK and Nellie (Earnest) Reeder of Opelika, AL; bonus daughter, Carolyn Philpot of McDonough, GA; nine grandchildren, Daryl (Jocelyn) Dawson of Covington, GA, Marlo Stevenson Murph of Bessemer, AL, Stephanie Murph Johnson of Johnson City, TN, Ladolphus Patrick, Tamarrah (Scott) Hardnett, and Tawanna Patrick of Opelika, AL, LaTosha (Xavier) Harris of Camp Hill, AL, Tyron (Shantivia) Ponds of Opelika, AL and Demesiner (Massah) Patrick of Atlanta, GA; six great grandchildren, Shaun Michael De Angelo Chapman, Patrice Chapman of Atlanta, GA, Shanika Murph of Opelika, AL, Aerial Dawson, Amber Dawson of Covington, GA and Dewone Johnson of Johnson City, TN; two great-great grandchildren, Azahrya Chapman and Klyne Thomas, Jr. Atlanta, GA; three brothers-in-law, Jim (Annie) Leonard, Jr., Dadeville, AL; David Leonard and Allen (Nancy) Leonard both of Camp Hill, AL; special nephew, Nathaniel (Janet) Hart of Dadeville, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
