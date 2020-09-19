Haynie, Jr., Jessie R.

February 10, 1949 - September 17, 2020 Jessie R. Haynie, Jr. of Opelika, passed away at his home on September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Ruth Haynie, Sr.; brothers, Charles Haynie and Donald Wayne Haynie; sister, Dorothy Ann Neal. Jessie is survived by his children, Angela (Robert) Langford, Randy (Amie) Haynie, and Brandi Wilkerson; 5 grandchildren; sister, Nora (T.J.) Hales as well as several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Carrville Cemetery (420 North Mckenzie Street Tallassee, AL. 36078) at 10:00 am with Reverend Ricky Thomaston officiating.
