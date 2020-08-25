Heath, Richard Nolan

September 29, 1954 - August 22, 2020 After a courageous battle with cancer Richard Nolan Heath, passed peacefully where he was surrounded by his loving family Friday, August 22, 2020 in Auburn at age 65. He lived and grew up most of his life in Lafayette, AL with father, the late Harry (Ruth-Rehorn) Heath, mother, the late Ruth (Walker) Harrelson, and loving sister, Brenda (Andy) Adams, supportive brother, Randy (Virginia) Heath, loyal step brothers, Jeff (Pam) Rehorn, Paul Rehorn, David Rehorn, and Rodger (Cindy) Rehorn. He attended Lafayette High and Chambers Academy where he excelled not only in the classroom but all sports he played and received many accolades. To know him was to know his love for the game. From the little boy on the Little League field to the young man in college, Richard was known for his All American athletic ability. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Luann, son Brandon (Laura) Heath, grandchildren Haleigh, Allison, Kellan, and Addison-Kate Heath, Kason and Kaslyn-Grace Short, Uncles Ray Heath and Luther Heath. A host of Special nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved and enjoyed to be with. He was preceded in death by his daughters Crystal Heath, Tiffany Johnson, and son R. Brooks Heath. Due to COVID-19 A Celebration of Life will be held at the Heath Home in Opelika, AL on Tuesday Evening 08/25/2020 between the hours of 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. CST. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, 08/26/2020 at 11 a.m. CST at the Lafayette Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Allen officiating. In Lieu of flowers the family request to send donations made to the "Richard Heath Memorial Scholarship Fund" for Chambers Academy. All donations may be made at Farmers and Merchants Bank, 21st Street NE, Lafayette, AL 36862 & Farmers and Merchants Bank, 2838 S Phillips Road, Lanett, AL 36863.
