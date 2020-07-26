Henderson, Bobby E.
0 entries

Henderson, Bobby E.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

October 2, 1946 - July 25, 2020 Mr. Bobby E. Henderson, 73 of Opelika, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Bethany house in Auburn. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 6:00pm until 8:00pm. A funeral service will be 2:00pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant funeral Home, burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. Rev. Johnny Hamby will be officiating. Mr. Henderson is preceded in death by his grandson Robbie Butler. Mr. Henderson is survived by his wife Shirley Henderson; son, Keith Henderson (Carolyn); daughters: Sharon Ferrebee (Bryan), and Tracy Butler; grandchildren: Bo Dwayne Henderson, Bradley Howington, Breanna Rodgers, Justin Butler, Sean Ferrebee, and Anakin Butler; along with 6 great grandchildren, sisters: Carrie Page, and Wanda Hogland; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Henderson will be missed, and was loved by all.

+1 
Henderson, Bobby E.
+1 
Henderson, Bobby E.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News