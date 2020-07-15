May 30, 1960 - July 3, 2020 Katherine was born on May 30, 1960 in Cookeville, Tennessee. She went to be with her savior on July 3, 2020 at EAMC in Opelika, AL. Kathy graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur, Alabama in 1978 and Taylor University in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1982 majoring in Music and the Arts. After her degree in Music, she was employed by Yamaha Music Corp. in Los Angeles. California. Her job was to provide musical instruments (mainly piano) to entertainers for their concerts. Kathy never met a stranger, and in her job she met and became friends with many celebrities including Alan Jackson and Ronni Milsap. She loved her job, and was able to travel extensively throughout the U.S. and Japan. Kathy was an accomplished singer and pianist. She performed at many events and venues throughout her career. She was an avid Auburn fan. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed buying them clothes, toys, going "out-to-eat" and just hanging out. She said "That's what NANA'S do!" Kathy is preceded in death by her mother, Inas Baker; father, Richard Baker; uncles Bud (Ina)Garrison, R.T. Tindle and Junior Tindle. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Henderson; daughter, Mia Elizabeth Ann Moser; sisters, Diane (David) Bowling, Jackie (Larry) Deckard, Lydia (Michael) Atkinson, Rikki Hayes, Susan Ajour; Uncle Nelson (Kim) Rice; Aunt Kathy (Charles) Tindle VanWinkle; step-daughters, Cindy (Bubba) Thrash, Lisa Ann (Scott) Reeves, Mary (James)Henderson- Fukai; grandchildren, James Ray Thrash, William (Samantha) Reeves, Annsley (Shayne) Baldwin, Alice Caroline Fukai; great grandchildren, Ava Grace, Graham, Reeves, Emily and Ben, brother-in-law, Jim (Bonnie) Henderson; friends, Cathy Ray of Montrose CO, Terry Liechty, Berne An, Marilyn Mchee and Tracy Osteen, Huntsville, AL, Robert Engel, San Jose, CA, Laura Bridges, Opelika, AL and many others. The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Pastor Rusty Sewell of Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard, Alabama and to the nurses in the Intensive Care Unit at EAMC in Opelika, AL. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Pavilion in Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama whenever the current pandemic allows. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Assn of America. 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034. The family would like to thank Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers and Frederick-Dean Funeral Home for everything they have done during this time. Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers handled the arrangements.
