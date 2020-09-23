Henriquez, Maria Elena

 Skip to main content
July 22, 1949 - September 20, 2020 Maria Elena Henriquez, age 71, of Waverly, AL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 20th. Maria was born in San Vicente, El Salvador C.A. Maria was the proud mother of Jorge (Wendy) Ponce, Evelyn Janet (Edvin) Ponce, and Juan (Dianne) Larios. She was the loving grandmother of Kayla, Kaylee, Levi and Noah. She was a caring sister to Rogelio, Amado, Fidelina, and Fina. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Simona de Jesus Chirino and father, Cristanto Henriquez and 7 brothers and sisters. The family will be available at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL on Friday, September 25th, from 5-7pm for a viewing. The family will be hosting a private memorial on Saturday the 26th as well.

