Hodge, Sr., Reverend Albert Randolph

December 13, 1946 - July 22, 2020 Graveside service for Albert Hodge, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend L.W. Booker will officiate. Reverend Hodge, who passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born December 13, 1946 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Reverend Hodge will be Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Survivors include: wife, Mary Joyce Hodge of Opelika, AL; three children, Albert Randolph Hodge, Jr. of Opelika, AL, Cedric Bernard (Marquetta) Randell of Loachapoka, AL and Yolanda Dow of Lanett, AL; nine grandchildren, Cedric Randell, Jr., Kyla Randell, Brantavious Bledsoe, Rakeem Hodge, Destiny Hodge, Sedrina Randell, Haley Wilson, Terry Dow, Jr. and India Dow; three great-grandchildren, Bella Bledsoe, Mason O'Neal and Darious Colvin, Jr.; two aunts, Frances Wright of Opelika, AL and Annie Fields of Brooklyn, NY; one uncle, Roscoe Fields of Atlanta, GA; four sisters-in-law, Lorene Hodge of Opelika, AL, Bishop Bertha Hodge of Cusseta, AL, Nettie Willis and Bessie (Willie) Buchannon both of Lanett, AL; one brother-in-law, Otis Knight of New York, NY; special cousins, Woodrow (Emma) Jackson and Irene Jones both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.