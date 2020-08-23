Hohlweg, Jeannette Knapp Watts

December 8, 1919 - August 12, 2020 Jeannette Knapp Watts Hohlweg passed away peacefully in her home in Auburn, Alabama August 12, 2020. In a remarkable life that brought joy into countless people's lives, hers was a story of epic adventures, true love, tragedy, countless friendships, and an ever growing family that's bound by loyalty and love. It was, in her own words, "a wonderful life." Born in Auburn, Alabama, on December 8, 1919 to Levi "Sleepy" Knapp and Anna Mae Patterson Knapp, she married her true love Robert Watts, a civil engineering student at Alabama Polytechnic Institute in 1937. In 1948, Robert's career took the family to Afghanistan, and later to Iran and Pakistan-once on a cargo ship-where he worked on projects of worldwide renown, including the Arghandab and Karaj Dams. There, Jeannette combined family responsibilities with secretarial work and upon occasion such arduous tasks as driving pickup trucks across the muddy regions of the Middle East to help deliver equipment. After Robert's death in 1966, Jeannette settled down in her beloved hometown of Auburn and in 1968 married William "Holly" Hohlweg, a longtime family friend and business associate. After William's death in 1970, Jeannette signed on as an executive secretary at Auburn University, where she was highly valued for her competence and enthusiasm. An avid Auburn football fan, Jeannette held season tickets and rarely missed a game, home or away, until she was 85 years old-at which point she watched the games from home, usually surrounded by family or friends, decked out from head to toe in orange and blue. While she lived and worked in Auburn, she never stayed put at home for very long. Her unlimited energy, boundless optimism and untapped wanderlust took her on road trips across America, coast to coast and as far south as Cancun. She loved the performing arts and was a twenty-five year seasonal ticket holder to the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts as well as the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the River Center for Performing arts and the Springer Opera House. She was a master Duplicate Bridge player and excelled at word games, as she was an expert grammarian and a gifted writer of letters and journals. She had a beautiful voice and a talent for playing the piano, and she would make music with her sisters and grandchildren. She loved old movies and in another life would've happily been an actress. Preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Rodgers of New Jersey and Anna Mae Cox of Beauregard, Alabama. She is survived by her brother Levi A Knapp of Opelika, Alabama and her five children, Martha Wells of Ipswich, MA, Lynn Olsen of Houston, TX, Deborah Frojo of Auburn, AL, Pamela Watts of Boston, MA and Robert "Larry" Watts of Auburn, AL. She leaves behind some incredible "Jeannettics," with 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild who are scattered across the world-from Alabama to California, Hawaii, Mexico and Spain. Her legacy lives on in their adventures and zest for life. They lovingly refer to her as Jhunam. Graced with a true sense of place, a joy of living and a love of people, she served as an inspiration to anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Hers was the definition and example of a wonderful life well lived.
