Hooker, Peggy Ann

Peggy Ann Hooker, passed away on July 23, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born June 3, 1934 in Opelika, AL. She graduated Opelika High School in 1952 and got married in 1956 to James Hooker. They had 64 wonderful years together. She was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed working in the yard and taking care of her flowers. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Beulah Graham. She is survived by her husband, James Hooker; son, James (Lyn) Hooker of Tacoma WA; daughter, Lezette (Mike) Trimm of Tuscaloosa AL; Granddaughter, Sara (Jack) Ames of Tacoma WA; great granddaughter, Harlow Ames of Tacoma, WA; a brother, Kenneth (Martha) Graham of Opelika; Special friends, Doug and Edie Johnson of Opelika and Pat Wilson of Opelika. Visitation will be held in the parlor of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:30pm until 1:30pm on Monday, July 27, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2:00pm following the visitation at Garden Hills Cemetery with the Reverends Paul Ferrell and Stacie Lee officiating. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please just make donation to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.