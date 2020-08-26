Howard, Bessie Lee Frederick

March 18, 1943 - August 19, 2020 Graveside service for Bessie Howard, 77, of Opelika, AL, will at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Town Creek Cemetery, 1150 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL 36832, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Mrs. Howard, who passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 18, 1943 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Howard will be Wed., August 26, 2020, from 3pm 5pm. Survivors include: her children, Veronica (Bishop Kenneth) Carter, Sr. of Opelika, AL, Jennifer (Michael) Scott-Revells of Long Island, NY and Dennis (Priscilla) Howard of Opelika, AL; eight grandchildren, Lekeia (Tyrone) Johnson, Kenneth (Stephine) Carter, Jr., Andre'cus (Kenisha) Gibson, Mack Scott, Raven Ramsey, Biondi Miller, Nicholas Howard, and Erica Scott; thirteen great grandchildren, Brayon, Kensley, Cadence, Summers, Aubrey, Addison, Cree, Isaiah, Brillion, Isaac, Nylah, Kennedy, Demoni; four brothers, Andrew (Angela) Frederick, Walter Frederick both of Opelika, AL, William (Janice) Burks, Jr. and Larry (Teresa) Burks both of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Mattie Tyner of Long Island, NY and Patty (Wayne) Gibson of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Ida Pearl Cammeron of Notasulga, AL, Dorothy Stephens and May Frances Stephens both of Auburn, AL: one uncle, Dr. Alford Frederick of Syracuse, NY; brother-in-law, Marshall Howard of Auburn, AL; two god daughters, Sandra Hambrick of Opelika, AL and Scynthia Edwards of Elyria, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, Christ Temple Holiness Church Family, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
