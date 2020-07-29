Howard, Molly Ann

July 25, 1939 - July 27, 2020 Mrs. Molly Ann Howard, 81, of Opelika passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Arbor Springs Nursing Home. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, July 30, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, West Campus, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 pm with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Mrs. Howard is preceded in death by her parents Joel and Anna Lee Hollis and grandson Stephen Michael Howard. Mrs. Howard is survived by her husband Jackie Howard of sixty-four years; children: Steve (Julie) Howard, Sharon (Billy) Raiford, Randy (Donna) Howard; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother James Hollis. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Providence Baptist Church.
