Howard, William (Billy) Steven
Mr. William "Billy" Steven Howard, 65, of Auburn passed away September 3rd at his residence. He was born to Robert and Lillian Howard November 9, 1954 in Opelika, Alabama. Mr. Howard is survived by his sister: Linda (Wayne) Bolt; brother: Robert (Carol) Howard; nieces: Courtney Jones, Lynn Flanagan (Kyle); sisters-in-law: Linda Bolt, Donna Hattoway (Michael). He was a mechanic, loved Auburn football, and loved music especially playing his guitar. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Sunday, September 6th at Auburn Memorial Park.

