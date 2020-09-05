Howard, William (Billy) Steven

Mr. William "Billy" Steven Howard, 65, of Auburn passed away September 3rd at his residence. He was born to Robert and Lillian Howard November 9, 1954 in Opelika, Alabama. Mr. Howard is survived by his sister: Linda (Wayne) Bolt; brother: Robert (Carol) Howard; nieces: Courtney Jones, Lynn Flanagan (Kyle); sisters-in-law: Linda Bolt, Donna Hattoway (Michael). He was a mechanic, loved Auburn football, and loved music especially playing his guitar. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Sunday, September 6th at Auburn Memorial Park.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.