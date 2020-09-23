Howell, Richard Paul

August 7, 1945 - September 21, 2020 On Monday morning, September 21, 2020, Richard Paul Howell surrendered his diseased, earthly body and is now healed and worshiping God in his heavenly home. As he entered the pearly gates we are sure he greeted Jesus with a hearty "Roll Tide" and is looking forward to having the best seat in the house for this year's unusual football season. Richard was born on August 7, 1945, in Columbia, Tennessee to U.B. and Ethel Howell. He received his BS in Zoology from Florence State College and later completed his Masters of Education at the University of Georgia. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army in 1968, served as the Captain of a transportation unit in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1971. His career that followed included being a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Georgia, a Human Resource Generalist for General Motors, Manager of Training and Development at Peterbilt Motors, and Director of Organizational Development for W.C. Bradley. After retiring in 2005 he obtained his General Contractors license and operated Howell Construction and Remodeling for several years. Upon moving to Opelika in 2014 he used his time to build a home and enjoy his farm. Richard's hobbies included golf, hunting, fishing, beekeeping, and woodworking. He was a member of Trinity UMC, Opelika, AL and throughout his life sought opportunities to be a servant leader. As a representative for Christ in this world he used his talents and gifts to serve in many ways. Some examples are mission team leader, wheelchair ramp team coordinator, UMCOR disaster relief volunteer, and Trustee/Finance/Staff-Parrish Chairman. He enjoyed traveling with his family and some of his most memorable trips included Ireland, Yellowstone, Hawaii, Alaska, and Maine. His favorite annual vacation spot was the Florida Keys. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, and his four sons Paul, Brent (Carrie), Cody (Amanda), and Logan. He is the proud grandfather to Garret, Luke, Addie, Zach, Lucy, Liam, and Charlotte (due Christmas Day). He was buried with full military honors at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Trinity UMC, Opelika, AL at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be at 10:00 AM in the fellowship hall prior to the service. Pallbearers are his four sons and two oldest grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers are the remaining grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Richard requested that if you wish to make a memoriam please consider the following organizations: Trinity UMC, Opelika, AL, Feeding Gods Children (c/o Trinity UMC), Women's Hope, Auburn, AL, and Lee County Habitat for Humanity.