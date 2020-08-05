Huey, S. Gene

April 15, 1934 - August 3, 2020 S. Gene Huey of Opelika was born in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Jeff and Myrtis Huey on April 15, 1934 and passed at East Alabama Medical Center on August 3, 2020. He was 86 years old. He worked for McGowan Construction for 40 plus years, and M & M Trucking for 5 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Morelle Taylor Huey; daughter, Betty Sheppard; grandson, Eric Champion. He is survived by his son, Jeff (Lora) Huey of Grass Valley, California; daughters, Linda (Mike) Ledbetter of Auburn and Sarah (David) Vann of Lowndesboro, Alabama; son-in-law, Roy Sheppard of Opelika; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren, as well as his loving Hardee's breakfast family. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Jarrod Horne officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. Gene's most fulfilling job was taking care of the love of his life for 6 years leading up to her passing.
