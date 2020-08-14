Huggins-Blake, Glenda Anne

September 4, 1939 - August 12, 2020 Born September 4, 1939 in Pleasant Hill, Alabama. She graduated from Auburn University, class of 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. That is where she met her husband of 53 years, CDR Joseph C. Blake Jr. They were married in 1960. Her marriage to the young naval officer started an adventure with their honeymoon in Japan and Hong Kong. Their first duty station was in Guam, where she put her degree to work becoming the first speech pathologist for the island, teaching children with speech impediments and the deaf, to speak English. As a navy wife, Glenda raised her three children while her husband was at sea for 6 to 8 months at a time. Their only method of communication was by letters with numbers on them so they would know in which order to read them. Glenda built a career in medical coding. She helped usher hospitals into the digital age by pioneering the computer and software systems that hospitals all over the world now use for coding and billing, revolutionizing how hospitals conducted business. Glenda retired from South East Alabama Medical Center in 2000 when she moved to Auburn, spending the rest of her life in the city where she started her adventure 60 years ago. Glenda was a long standing member of Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn where she was head of the Alter Guild, Worship Chairman and enjoyed designing elaborate Alter displays and flower arrangements every Sunday for the church. Glenda passed away on the morning of August 12, 2020 in her Auburn home. Glenda is survived by her three children, Joseph Gregory Blake, 57 of Slidell, LA. Tracy Kathryn Blake, 54 of Montgomery, AL. and Jeffrey Alexander Blake, 51 of Auburn, AL. Glenda saw the world and made lasting friendships that spanned decades. She is dearly loved and her passing will leave a hole in the hearts of those lives she touched. Graveside service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Town Creek Cemetery. Glenda is with the Lord now and reunited with her young naval officer, the love of her life.
