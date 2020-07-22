September 22, 1944 - July 18, 2020 Graveside service for Mattie Hughley, 75, of Opelika, AL, formerly Lafayette, AL, will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, 402 B Street, Lafayette, AL 36862, Reverend Ed Vines will officiate. Ms. Hughley, who passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 22, 1944 in Chambers County, Alabama. Survivors include: three daughters, Sherri McCurdy of Opelika, AL, Princess King of Rainbow City, AL and LaToya (Alyssa) Hughley of Stone Mountain, GA; two special nieces, Santrice McClure and LaSher Sims both of Lafayette, AL; seven sisters, Hurley (John) Ray, Elizabeth Holloway, Marie Hughley, Jimmie Mae Hughley, Cynthia Hughley, Harriet Tibbs all of Lafayette, AL and Juanita Thompson of Dalton, GA; one brother, Roy Lee (Barbara) Hughley of Lafayette, AL; eight grandchildren, Seneric (Kira) McCurdy, Shenade (Ryan) McCurdy, Parisian King, KeAndre Harris, Kenyae Hartley, Keyonna Willis, Antonio Willis and KeShon Willis; six great-grandchildren; three devoted friends, Callie Story, Peggy King and Ann Green all of Lafayette, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Hughley, Mattie Ruth
