Hugley, David Lee "Good Man"

May 3, 1959 - August 4, 2020 Graveside service for David Hugley, 61, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Creekstand Freewill Non-Denominational Church Cemetery, 672 Lee Road 40, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate. Mr. Hugley, who passed away, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 3, 1959 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Hugley will be Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: a daughter, Annie Hodge (Andre Askew) of Opelika, AL; mother, Mary Ethel Williams of Salem, AL; step-mother, Portia Thomas of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Quinderious Preston, Olivia Preston and DeAndre Hodge; four sisters, Lurline (Dessie) Baker, Carolynann (Lester) Chadwick both of Salem, AL, Patricia (Charles) Johnson and Letha Harper both of Opelika, AL; five brothers, Alfonso Hugley of Salem, AL, Rozell (Sandra) Hugley of Valley, AL, John (Nancy) Thomas, Willie (Juanita) Thomas and Curtis (Marilyn) Thomas all of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Juanita Vinson of Salem, AL and Shirley (Phillip) Robinson of Atlanta, GA; one uncle, Albert Williams of Salem, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
