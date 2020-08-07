Jackson, John Lewis "On Some"

You have permission to edit this article.
July 14, 1962 - July 21, 2020 Graveside service for John Jackson, 58, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Westview Cemetery, Westview Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Jackson, who passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 14, 1962 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Jackson will be Friday, August 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Survivors include: eight children, Joshua Hunter of Rochester, NY, Anthony Hunter of Auburn, AL, Bridjette Hunter, Rodriques Shorter, Demetrius Shorter, Sassiquea Shorter (Staci) all of Opelika, AL, Jonathan Hunter of Birmingham, AL and Lequinton Alghanee of Tuscaloosa, AL; two sisters, Barbara Pitts of Opelika, AL and Dorothy Drake of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Lorenzo Jackson of Auburn, AL and Anthony (Dorothy) Jackson of Birmingham, AL; fourteen grandchildren; devoted friends, Leroy Moss, Red, Alzona, Lillie Shorter and Carolyn Hunter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

