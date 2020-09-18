 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson, Kiana Faye
0 entries

Jackson, Kiana Faye

  • 0

Kiana Faye Jackson was born October 14, 1994 in Opelika, Alabama to Adrian and Monica Jackson. She departed this life on the morning of September 10, 2020. A private memorial service will be held.

+1 
Jackson, Kiana Faye
+1 
Jackson, Kiana Faye

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert