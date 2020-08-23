Jackson, Margaret Ennis

July 6, 1937 - August 9, 2020 Margaret Ennis Jackson of Auburn was born in Opelika, AL July 6, 1937 & passed away on August 9, 2020 in her home. She was 83 years young. Affectionately known as momma, Jeanjean, & Grandma, Mrs. Jackson was a listener, helper, & advice giver to various people, athletes, friends, & any person in need of an empathetic ear. Mother to four children & a coaches' wife, her home was open to the kids of Cary Woods, athletes from various schools, & pets & critters ranging from a rescued flying squirrel, to a dove named Larry Bird & a plethora of dogs. Mrs. Jackson's hospitality was gracious. Her home was open to any & all who needed a hot meal & hot cup of "Jackswell" house coffee. People in distress came to her home & they left laughing & encouraged. Cary Woods was the home of many all-night, 3 on 3 basketball tournaments in the 1970s, 80s, & 90s. She loved the sound of a basketball bouncing on her home court just as much as the Auburn Tigers. Whenever Mrs. Jackson had a medical procedure, her orange & blue blood insisted all the surgical staff sing the War Eagle fight song with her. She converted many Bama fans to die hard Auburn devotees. She had the same influence with her faith in the community. Her kindness influenced many to embrace her love of Jesus Christ & the way of the cross. She cherished her Lee County High School class of 1955 & hosted their reunions every 10 years with enthusiasm, style, & contagious class spirit. Her keen interest in history, heritage, & patriotism kept her family captivated for hours of storytelling. She made birthdays & holidays magical with unique touches that made each family member know how much they were loved. Mrs. Jackson was an avid jitterbugger with her late husband of 63 years. In their 70s, they still stole the show at weddings & parties with their hipster dance moves. Next to Christ & her immediate & extended family, Mrs. Jackson loved nothing more than sitting in an Adirondack chair with her manicured toes in the Gulf of Mexico as she tanned & drank coffee while watching her grandchildren build sandcastles around her. Whether at the beach or home, she carried herself with modesty, grace, class & could often be heard whispering Romans 8:28. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Thomas D. Jackson, Sr.; son, James Vann "Jimmy" Jackson; & sisters-in-law, JoAnn Middlebrooks (Charles) & Julia Cumi Bunting. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly "KJ" Jackson Durkin; sons, Thomas D. "Chip" Jackson, Jr. (Lynne), John Terrell "Terry" Jackson (Heather); grandchildren, Sydney, Tripp (Samantha), Collin (Erin), Gage, J.T., Grace, Abby, & Drew; great-grandchildren, Beckham, Norah, Reeves, & Elsie Kate; & a host of cherished nieces & nephews. A life celebration will be held at Auburn Memorial Park in Auburn, AL on Saturday, October 3rd at 10 am CST, celebrating the positive influence & legacy of Margaret Jackson & the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ in her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude's Leukemia Ward in honor of her late husband's battle with Leukemia. www.stjude.org. Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.
