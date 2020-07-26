Jackson, Michael Anthony
Graveside services for Mr. Michael Anthony Jackson, 61, of Opelika will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Garden Hill Cemetery, Opelika, Alabama. Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate. Mr. Jackson passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. He attended Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church. Mike was a lifelong resident of Opelika and a 1977 graduate of Opelika High School. He gave many years of professional service through his employment with Master Lock and Alabama Office Supply. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Fred Douglas Jackson, Sr., his brothers, Fred Douglas Jackson, Jr. and Tommy Eugene Jackson, Sr. Public viewing will be held Sunday 2:00 p.m. - 4:00p.m. Mike's life on earth is over, but his memories and life will be cherished by: his loving mother, Johnnie M. Jackson of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Roy Lee (Mary) Jackson and Eddie J. (JoAnn) Jackson of Auburn, AL; and Jerry L. Jackson of Alpharetta, GA; one sister, Pamela A. (Percy III) Hill, Smiths, AL; one uncle, William "Pap" Jackson, of Opelika, AL; eight aunts, Lucille McCants, Roxie Jackson Ramsey, Gloria Jackson and Mary Nelle Jackson, all of Opelika, AL; Etherial Jackson, Essie Mae Johnson and Bernice Rowell, all of Montgomery, AL; and Ernesteen Maycock, of Miami, FL; a special niece, Asia J. Hill, Atlanta, GA; special friends, Deborah Walton Buckanon, Mary L. Cole and Lester Holstick, many loving nieces, nephews, OHS Class of 1977, other relatives and friends.

