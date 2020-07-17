April 2, 1956 - July 13, 2020 Graveside service for Sandra Johnson, 64, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate. Ms. Johnson, who passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 2, 1956 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Johnson will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4 pm 6 pm. Survivors include: daughter, Octavia Johnson of Opelika, AL; mother, Plenie Johnson of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Johnny (Viola) Johnson, Douglas (Norma) Jones and Michael (Wendy) Johnson all of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Florene Johnson of Opelika, AL and Janice (Paul) Wallace of Indianapolis, IN; three aunts, Mary Helen Hunter of Pontiac, MI, Ruby Johnson of Opelika, AL and Sara Johnson of Baxley, GA; god-daughter, Monique (Travareis) Bryant of Douglasville, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Johnson, Sandra Jean
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.