Jones, James Patrick

July 6, 1930 - August 7, 2020 James Patrick Jones, was born on July 6, 1930 in Montgomery, AL to the late Thomas B. and Mary Elizabeth Vizard Jones. He passed away on August 7, 2020 at his home in Auburn, AL. He was a Parishioner for 55 years at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Auburn, AL. He retired in 1992 after 37 years of service with the Alabama Power Company. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Nash Thornbury Jones; two sons, Kenny and Matt; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his children, Steve (Zsuzsa) Jones of Birmingham, AL, Teresa (Patrick) Mawhinney, of Duluth, GA, Beth Morgan of Auburn, AL, Katherine (Santiago) Morrice of Springfield, PA, Vivian (Angelo) Viverito of Decatur, GA, Phillip (Amy) Jones of Starkville, MS, and Patrick (Cathy) Jones of New Orleans, LA; 16 grandchildren, Lydia (Robb) Mcilwain, Ben Jones, Zac (Kate) Mawhinney, Kathleen Mawhinney, Heather (Justin) McDonough, Santiago (Mindy), Marcelo, Gustavo and Camilo Morrice, Sonja (Jon) Kennedy, Lily, Greg, Lia and Elliot Jones, Sean and Abby Jones; 8 great grandchildren, Judith Mcilwain, Rory and Colin Mawhinney, Mary Nash Tadvich, Sean and Robin McDonough, Lily and Mary Kennedy. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family only at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Auburn on Tuesday, July 11, 2020 with Monsignor Michael Farmer officiating with Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.