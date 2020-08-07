Jones, Rev. Charles H.

June 10, 1938 - August 3, 2020 Rev. Charles H. Jones Age 82 of Beulah, has went home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his father, Lathan Jones, mother, Pauline (Langley) Jones, and brother, Bryan Lamar Jones. A faithful servant to our Lord, he is survived by his loving wife, Sara (Mezik) Jones, daughter, Debra Harrison, son, Jimmy (Cindy) Jones, three grandsons, Matthew (April) Jones, TJ (Alexis) Jones, and Joshua (Pauline) Harrison. Six great grandchildren. He also survived by two brothers Gary (Donna) Jones, and Ronnie (Ann) Jones. Mr. Jones was loved by all who knew him. Always serving the Lord and leading many to know the Lord and sharing the word with everyone he meets. In 1985 he started going into the prisons and preaching to those incarcerated and he opened up his home for many men and women being released to help guide them to better themselves when he started the Traveling Light Ministry. He will always be remembered for his love for serving the Lord Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Pine Grove Church located at 7235 US 29, Opelika, AL 36804 at 11 o'clock central time. Cremation Services of East Alabama 733 White Plains Road, Anniston, AL
