Jordan, Angelene "Sugar Baby"

June 26, 1945 - August 1, 2020 Graveside service for Angelene Jordan, 75, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2000 South Uniroyal Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Dr. George C. McCulloh will officiate. Ms. Jordan, who passed away, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born June 26, 1945 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Jordan will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 4 pm6 pm. Survivors include: three children, Angela (Ira) Kindred of Opelika, AL, Carmen (Paul) McFarlin of Atlanta, GA and Christopher Jordan of Opelika, AL; seven grandchildren, Lagrecia (Carlos) Fears of Opelika, AL, Aliyah Jordan of Tuscaloosa, AL, Whitney (April) Jordan of Louisville, KY, Chezman Jordan, Johnston Jordan, Christopher Jordan, Jr. and Timothy Thomas all of Opelika, AL; nine great-grandchildren; one god-daughter, Lartista (Gerald) Griggs of Opelika, AL; one sister, Vera Tinsley of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Morris (Christine) Jordan and Gerald (Jackie) Jordan both of Opelika, AL; four aunts, Minnie P. Carr of Atlanta, GA, Lucille Bedell, Mary Abrams and Annie Pearl Stinson all of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Lennie Jordan and Emma Jordan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
