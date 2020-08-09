Julia, Lydia

You have permission to edit this article.
May 3, 1929 - August 5, 2020 Memorial service for Lydia R. Julia, 91, will be held Saturday, August 15,2020 at 10:00 am at Pierce Chapel Methodist Church. Lydia, a long-time resident of Tallassee, was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church with her beloved husband, John. She moved to the Beauregard community in 1999 and has been a member of Pierce Chapel Methodist Church, where she loved her Lord and served Him faithfully until her death. Lydia was a master seamstress, avid reader, amateur piano player, and ever active choir member. She is survived by her 3 children; Linda Webster (Scott), David Russo, and Thomas Russo (Ellen), 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

