Kimble, Mr. James Phillip

November 5, 1944 - August 19, 2020 Mr. James Phillip Kimble, 75, of LaFayette died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at LaFayette Extended Care, LaFayette. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Sardis Baptist Church cemetery, Camp Hill at 12:00 pm (CST) with Rev. Michael T. Winston officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 pm (CST) to 6:00 pm (CST). Mr. Kimble is survived by three sisters: Martha N. Kimble Stringer, LaFayette, Mamie R. Kimble McKnight, and Athera Kimble both of Opelika; one brother, Roy (Jan) Kimble, Montgomery and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
