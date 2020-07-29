Kirk, Minnie Clyde Bulger
May 22, 1934 - July 23, 2020 Graveside service for Minnie Kirk, 86, of Lafayette, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, July 30, 2020, Saint Luke C.M.E. Church, 3400 County Road 94, Lafayette, AL 36862, Reverend Winfrey McCoy will officiate. Mrs. Kirk, who passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Opelika, AL, was born May 22, 1934 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Kirk will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 2 pm 4 pm. Survivors include: two sisters, Lillie Murel Thomas and Mattie Dowdell both of Opelika, AL; one sister-in-law, Marietta Robinson of Columbus, GA; three brothers-in-law, Donald Kirk, Jesse Kirk both of Roanoke, AL and Johnny Kirk of Tulsa, OK; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

