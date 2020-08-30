Lawrence, John M. (Johnny)

April 15, 1958 - July 31, 2020 John M. (Johnny) Lawrence, 62, of Auburn passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) in Opelika, AL, after a valiant fight with COVID-19. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; a beloved daughter, Julia; a sister, Mary Dezauche (Tommy) of Theodore, AL; a brother, Jimmy (Beth) of Auburn; and a nephew, T.J. Dezauche of Denver, CO. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John Medlock and Faye Buttram Lawrence of Auburn; his paternal grandparents, Samuel Cate and Mary Medlock Lawrence of Centre, AL; and maternal grandparents, Rev. Cicero Giles and Julia Morrison Buttram of Cottondale, FL. The family would like to thank the numerous friends and acquaintances who prayed for and supported Johnny and his family during his illness. Johnny was a Christian and approached his faith following the Ten Commandments and applying the Golden Rule. A memorial service is planned for a later date with details to be announced soon. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home and Crematory of Opelika will handle memorial service arrangements. Johnny was born on April 15, 1958, in Lee County Hospital (now EAMC). He attended Auburn City Schools and graduated from Auburn High School in 1976. He received Associate Degrees in Emergency Medicine and Fire Science from Chattahoochee Valley Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Auburn University. Johnny was certified as a paramedic by the State of Alabama. Professionally, he attended the National Fire Academy and took courses from the Alabama County Commission Association. Johnny retired from the City of Auburn after 29 years as a paramedic and firefighter having served in assignments ranging from volunteer to his last position as battalion chief. Even after retirement, Chief Lawrence supported the Auburn Fire Division and its firefighters, many of whom he trained and mentored. His second career was as a Lee County Commissioner. He served District 2, including Auburn University, for 18 years. Johnny had both a personal and economic development interest in aviation. He enjoyed supporting the Aviation Management program at Auburn University and the Auburn University Regional Airport. Johnny worked to change the name of the Lee County Meeting Center to the Bennie Adkins Meeting Center. The name change honors Command Sergeant Major and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins of Opelika, all local veterans, and community service. As a firefighter and paramedic, Johnny worked hard to improve his technical knowledge and skills while serving his community and forming lifelong friendships. As a county commissioner, Johnny was dedicated to serving the people and worked with representatives of all political persuasions to effect needed change. Johnny's community involvement also included membership in the Lee County Alabama Kiwanis Club; the Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve Board; the American Red Cross; and numerous other organizations that he assisted both formally and informally. He was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and was on the board of the Wesley Foundation college ministry. Additional work activities throughout Johnny's lifetime included working as a photographer for the Opelika Auburn News; serving as a paramedic on a Louisiana oil rig; owning a photography business; teaching in and leading the Fire Science Program at Chattahoochee Valley Community College; teaching certification courses for the EAMC medical staff; and working part-time for Cameragraphics, a local photography business. Johnny enjoyed a variety of interests and experiences. He learned photography from a short course in junior high school taught by Bill White, and he shared the hobby with his dad, a World War II photo-intelligence officer. Johnny photographed many weddings, portraits, and sporting events. For decades, he was a sideline and courtside freelance photographer for Auburn University football, men's basketball, and women's softball, including work for Inside the Auburn Tigers magazine. He enjoyed AU bowl trips with his brother, wife, and daughter. At age 16 while working for the Opelika Auburn News, Johnny received an Associated Press Award for photography. One of his prized photographs was of Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley dunking a basketball. A banner created from this photograph hung in the rafters of Auburn's Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum for many years. Johnny's interest in mechanical things led to his owning and working on numerous cars, in particular revitalizing a Vietnam-era military jeep. He had a passion for the U.S. military and its veterans. He served on the Bennie Adkins Foundation Board of Directors and was a leader in the Dixie Division Military Vehicle Association. Johnny could be seen at local parades, Talladega NASCAR races, and at the USS Alabama Memorial Park. He rode in caravans and set up static displays to remind citizens of the service and sacrifices of our military and their families. Johnny and daughter Julia shared a special bond. He enjoyed teaching her life lessons and supporting her interests and activities, including the Auburn High School and Auburn University Bands. Johnny was a proud trombone member of Tommy Goff's AHS band. In 2010, he and Julia participated in the Lincoln Highway national military vehicle caravan across the eastern half of the United States. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Johnny Lawrence Memorial Fund, c/o Auburn Bank, P.O. Drawer 3110, Auburn, AL 36831-3110. www.jeffcoattrant.com
