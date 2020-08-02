April 15, 1958 - July 31, 2020 Mr. John "Johnny" M. Lawrence, Jr., 62 of Auburn, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. Memorial services are incomplete at this time, and will be announced at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory www.jeffcoattrant.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Jr. John M. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.