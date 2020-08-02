You have permission to edit this article.
Lawrence, Jr., John M.
April 15, 1958 - July 31, 2020 Mr. John "Johnny" M. Lawrence, Jr., 62 of Auburn, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. Memorial services are incomplete at this time, and will be announced at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory www.jeffcoattrant.com

