Lewis, III, William J.

December 12, 1966 - August 12, 2020 William J. Lewis, III of Opelika, Alabama was born in Montgomery, Alabama on December 24, 1966 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on August 12, 2020. He was 53 years old. Jay was a heavy equipment operator for Vulcan Materials and drove a truck for M & M Trucking where he got the handle "Big Dawg." He was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. He was special to his grandkids lives, and was known for telling a good joke. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jackson Lewis, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Teresa L. Lewis; children, Dalton, Shelby, Brian Aaron, Jordynn, and London; parents, Wally and Toneia Young; and step-mother, Debbie Lewis; brother, Wally Young, III (Katie); sisters, Valencia Reeves, Amanda Barbaree (Nic), Lisa Davis (Mike), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Garden Hills Cemetery with Brother, Danny Dean officiating.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.