Linton, Hilda Jean Lasater

Hilda Jean Lasater Linton, 85, of Auburn, Alabama, originally of Hazel Green, passed away on Friday. Hilda was a graduate of Hazel Green High School and Auburn University. She was a loving and respected teacher who had helped hundreds of young adults learn many skills and lessons throughout her career in education. She was an advocate for the weak, homeless, downtrodden, mentally challenged, and destitute. As a devoted Christian woman, she was always an example of kindness, selflessness, and servant leadership. As a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, cousin, friend, Auburn graduate, dietician, teacher, and faithful believer in Jesus, she is now safe in her Savior's arms. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milburn & Juanita Lasater and by her beloved brother, Joe Lasater. Surviving family members include her son, Dane Linton; her son, Lane Linton; her daughter, Tracy Linton (Jamie) Hartford; her grandchildren: Titus Hartford, Jordan Hartford, Allison Linton (Peter) Martin, Abby Linton (Taylor) Oliver; her great-grandson, James Martin; her sisters, Ann (Harold) Baugh and Mary Summerlin; her brother Carroll (Peggy) Lasater; her sister-in-law, Jean Reed Lasater; she is also survived by many other special nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at 10 am at Hazel Green Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow at Charity Cemetery with Rev. Kim Scites officiating. The family would like to express thanks to special friends and caregivers, Dot Freeman and Jennifer Linton. Hazel Green Funeral Home 256-828-0035
