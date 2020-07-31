Lipscomb, Esther E.

March 25, 1926 - July 28, 2020 Graveside service for Esther Lipscomb, 94, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend James Brown will officiate. Ms. Lipscomb, who passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born on March 25, 1926 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Lipscomb will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 pm 6 pm. She leaves to cherish her memories: five daughters, Geraldine Lipscomb, Carolyn Johnson, Barbara Lipscomb, Joann Lipscomb, Jennifer Lipscomb-Thomas all of Opelika, AL; two sons, Curtis Lipscomb and Clanton Lipscomb both of Opelika, AL; one sister, Gertrude Walker of Brooklyn, NY; one brother-in-law, Renza Wright, Sr. of Opelika, AL; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
