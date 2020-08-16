Love, Clemmie Jean

Graveside service for Clemmie Love, 73, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020, at Mount Traveler Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1229 S. Dawson Avenue, Waverly, AL 36879, Reverend Orlando Sims, Sr. will officiate. Ms. Love, who passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Love will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. Survivors include: four children, Lonnie (Michelle) Love, Alvin (Vandetta) Ogletree, Kinera Love all of Auburn, AL and Salisa Love (Melvin) of Beulah, AL; one sister, Mae Willie (Rev. Orlando) Sims of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Freeman (Harriet) Love and James Clarence (Linda) Love both of Boston, MA; a special grandson, Austin Love of Auburn, AL; six grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Barbara Love of Waverly, AL; one brother-in-law, Glenn Anderson of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
