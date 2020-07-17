Luther, Jr., Col. William A.

December 9, 1936 - July 7, 2020 Col. William Arthur Luther, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 while vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida. He was 83. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Bill was the only child of Colonel William Arthur Luther, Sr. and Pauline Tallichet Luther. Growing up in the Army, he was no stranger to patriotism and the sacrifices of a military family. He knew early on that his life's purpose was to serve his country, so Bill worked very hard as a young man to receive an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating with the class of 1959. The emotional bond to West Point, his Classmates and the ideals of Duty, Honor, Country were enduring constants that Bill held dear for all the days of his life. Over the course of a thirty-year military career, Bill served two tours in Viet Nam. He had assignments in Florida, North Carolina, Kansas, Washington D.C., and the Panama Canal Zone where he commanded the 193rd Combat Support Battalion, the largest unit of its type in the Army. He also received a master's degree in Political Science from Auburn University. His many military assignments in Intelligence, Infantry Units and the Department of the Army Staff uniquely qualified him as an expert in military science and research. His final assignment was at Auburn University, where he served as the Professor of Military Science until 1985. After his retirement from the Army, he remained at Auburn as the Director of Research Development. Proficient at many sports in his younger days, Bill especially loved to scuba dive the island waters of Panama. He was a true die-hard Auburn Football fan, who tried never to miss a home game unless it was to give up his seat for a friend. He could be found every October at the Hale Koa Barefoot Bar on Waikiki Beach, watching the sunset with a Mai Tai in his hand and a smile on his face. A pet lover, Bill was extensively involved with all aspects of the Lee County Alabama Humane Society. He was on the Board of Directors and also President for many years. A tireless advocate for animals, Bill saved the lives of many homeless, abandoned and abused dogs and cats. Bill is survived by his wife and soul mate, Carol; his son William A. Luther, III and wife Cheryl; and his daughter, Leslie Williams and husband Mark. He is also survived by five grandchildren; James Pearson, Paige and Brooke Luther, Casey and Luke Williams. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration memorial will be announced when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lee County Alabama Humane Society. Wilson funeral Home 214 Airport road, Panama city, FL 34205
