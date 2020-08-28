 Skip to main content
Lynn, Mrs. Mary S.
Mrs. Mary S. Lynn, a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed August 24, 2020 in Bethany House, Auburn, AL. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Rev. Larry Robinson, officiating, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Lynn is survived by her children, Andrea (Phil) James, Kenneth Alexander; brother, George (Margaret) Ewell; two sisters, Annie (Roy) Carter, Edna (Joe) Sanford; nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and loving friends.

