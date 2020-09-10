 Skip to main content
Macon, Dortha Geneva
Macon, Dortha Geneva

November 17, 1942 - September 6, 2020 Graveside service for Dortha Macon, 77, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Westview Cemetery, 700 West View Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Ms. Macon, who passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier, Valley, AL, was born November 17, 1942 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Macon will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm. She leaves to cherish her memory: one son, Barry Macon of Auburn, AL; a sister, Sallie Pearl Macon of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

