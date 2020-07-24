Manley, Selma Mac "Lil Sister"
Manley, Selma Mac "Lil Sister"

July 18, 1943 - July 21, 2020 Graveside service for Selma Manley, 77, of Opelika, AL, formerly Hurtsboro, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Andrew Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 72 Battle Road, Hurtsboro, AL 36860, Reverend Roland Austin. Mrs. Manley, who passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born July 18, 1943 in Russell County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Manley will be Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Survivors include: two daughters, Jacqueline Diana (Johnny) Pinkard of Opelika, AL and Charlene Denise Miller of East Chicago, IN; three sisters, Thelma (Ira) Covington of Opelika, AL, Susie Smith and Shirley Ann Smith both of Cocoa Beach, FL; three brothers, Elmo Harris, RL (Earlie Mae) Smith both of Hurtsboro, AL and Keith (Cherrel) Williams of Hampton, GA; six grandchildren, Justin Pinkard, Zykeria Pinkard of Opelika, AL, Lauryn Pinkard of Auburn, AL, Charlanae Matthews, Kira Miller and Kara Lee Miller IV all of East Chicago, IN; one great-grandchild, Malachi Mandel Jeremyh Matthews of East Chicago, IN: a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

