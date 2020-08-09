Marbury, Peyton

November 3, 1946 - August 4, 2020 Graveside service for Peyton Marbury, 73, of Montgomery, AL, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Monday, August 10, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery, US Highway 280/431 East, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Claude Shurford will officiate. Mr. Marbury, who passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Montgomery, AL, was born November 3, 1946 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Marbury will be Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. Survivors include: his wife, Gloria Patterson Marbury of Montgomery, AL; six children, Lamar Marbury of Auburn, AL, Tonia Marbury-Phillips of Clarksville, TN, Michael (Tonya) Heard, Erica Baker-Norris both of Opelika, AL, Peyton Deandrea (Tawan) Marbury of Atlanta, GA, Courtney Germain (Ashley) Marbury of Denver, CO; step-daughter, Maletreate Thomas of Montgomery, AL; one sister, Elizabeth Marbury Taylor of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Willie Andrew "Bro" Marbury of Auburn, AL and Charles (Jo Ann) Marbury of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Pearline Holston of Montgomery, AL and Louise Collier of Opelika, AL; brother-in-law, Curtis (Dorothy) Patter of Camp Hill, AL; two special nieces, Marilyn Patterson and Stephanie Taylor both of Opelika, AL; a host grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
