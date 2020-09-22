 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin, Betty Carol Shamblin
0 entries

Martin, Betty Carol Shamblin

  • 0

November 7, 1940 - September 20, 2020 Betty Carol Shamblin Martin, formerly of Nitro, WV and Auburn, AL passed away September 20, 2020 in Auburn, AL. She was born November 7, 1940 in Sattes, WV, the daughter of Ed and Elise Shamblin. She is survived by her husband Leonard; daughter, Stephanie, and grand dog Sadie Ann of Auburn, AL; brothers: Harold Shamblin, and Max Shamblin of Cross Lanes, WV; sisters: Peggy Wade of Buffalo, WV, Rosalie Boggs of Charleston, WV, and a host of family and friends. She will be cremated and there will be no services. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory of Opelika is handling the arrangements for the family. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Martin, Betty Carol Shamblin

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert