Martin, Janis Lee
January 12, 1941 - August 29, 2020 Janis Lee Martin, 79, of Opelika, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Janis was born to Guy and Alene Maxwell on January 12, 1941. Jan was loved by anyone she had the pleasure of meeting. She was a member of Shady Grove Christian Church, where she also loved playing the piano. She loved Auburn University football. War Eagle! Jan loved flowers especially beautiful hibiscus and impatiens. Jan was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Alene Maxwell, along with one sister Jacquelyn Sue. Jan is survived by her children: Molly Clark, and one son; and one bonus son, Matthew Arnold; grandchildren: Katie Bell (Jacob), Nick Clark, and Brandon Martin (Angie); brother, Jack Maxwell; close friend, Doug Berry, along with a host of nephews, cousins, and special friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to: New Hope Rescue, P.O. Box 1052, Opelika, AL 36803 www.nhrescue.com 334-332-9898 Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory.

