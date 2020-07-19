December 9, 1943 - July 17, 2020 Larry Martin, age 76, of Opelika, Alabama passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Anniston, Alabama. Larry was born December 9, 1943 to William Allen Martin and Miriam Jeanette Martin. Larry is survived by his wife, Donna Jo Lipscomb; daughter Jill Barlow (Tony); sister Deborah Morgan (Lee). Larry is preceded in death by his parents William and Miriam Martin and a brother Edward A. Martin. Larry was a native of Opelika and a resident of Anniston. He retired from Uniroyal Tire after 30 years. He served in the National Guard. He was a member of Farmville Baptist Church. He was an avid Alabama Fan and loved cars and hunting. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.graybrownservice.com for the Martin family. Gray Brown Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston, Alabama 36201
