Mason, Margaret Ann Floyd

August 27, 1942 - August 30, 2020 Margaret Ann Floyd Mason, affectionally known as MaGann, was born August 27, 1942 in Lee County, Alabama to the late Mr. Willie Lee and Mrs. Gladys Floyd. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 with family members at her side. Margaret matriculated Opelika City Schools in Opelika, AL until she had to help support her family. At an early age she gave her life to Jesus Christ and later joined Morning Star Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Paul Harvey. Margaret moved to Atlanta over thirty years ago. She was always busy and did not mind helping others. She loved to help her family and owned her own cleaning service for many years. Margaret's favorite holiday was Christmas and she would often host the Christmas dinner where barbecued ribs were the highlight. Margaret was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Mason; three brothers, Charles Floyd, David Floyd and Gary Floyd; a grandson Jason Floyd. She leaves a lifetime of wonderful memories to be cherished by; four children, Sandra Floyd of Decatur, GA, Gladys Lewis of Anchorage, Alaska, Robert Jones of Rex, GA and Clay (Victoria) Jones of Lawrenceville, GA; three beloved grandchildren who lovingly called her Grandma, Tamecia Shephard, Yagu Lowe and Jasmine Agyemang (Kwame); two sisters, Betty (Eddie) Carson of Stone Mountain, GA and Dinah Faye Frederick of Lithonia, GA; a special cousin, Hazel Chandler of Opelika, AL; three great- grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends.
