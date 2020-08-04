You have permission to edit this article.
Mathis, Linda Lou Henry
Mathis, Linda Lou Henry

December 31, 1944 - August 1, 2020 Linda Lou Henry Mathis, age 75, formerly of Opelika, passed away peacefully in the care of Memorial Gables in Marysville, Ohio, on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Ms. Mathis was born in Washington, D.C. on December 31, 1944. She was the second child of Dr. Richard and Mary Elizabeth Henry. Ms. Mathis was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was a graduate of Broadmoor High School in 1963. She attended Louisiana State University and was a proud LSU fan. Ms. Mathis retired from Auburn University in 2006 after having worked for 28 years as a secretary in the School of Accountancy in the College of Business. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, Alabama for over 30 years. Ms. Mathis was most known for her faith, love of her church family, and giving out smiley face pass-it-on cards to everyone she met. Her wonderful sense of humor and ability to make those around her laugh will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Elizabeth Henry. Ms. Mathis is survived by her sister, Dixie Blake (Williamsburg, VA), her brother, Richard (Phoebe) Henry (Statesboro, GA), two daughters, Jennifer (Derak) Mathis Baxley (Delaware, OH) and Carrie (Allan) Mathis Allday (Lexington, KY), and seven grandchildren Hudson, Caroline, and Piper Baxley, and Solomon, Noah, Luke, and Gianna Allday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Marysville, OH on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 800 2nd Ave, Opelika, AL 36801, (334) 745-2632. Underwood Funeral Home 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040

