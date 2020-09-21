May, Charlene Pennell

March 7, 1952 - September 18, 2020 Charlene Pennell May, 68, of Pensacola, FL passed away suddenly from advanced sepsis infection on Friday September 18, 2020. Charlene was born on March 7, 1952 in Tampa, FL to MaryAnn (Brooks) and Ernest Lee Pennell. She graduated with a BA in Elementary Education from Birmingham Southern and a Masters in Elementary Education from UWF. She was a Teacher for 28 years, avid reader, passionate about teaching gifted studies, and was Teacher of the Year several times. Charlene worked in the family business, Warrington Ready Rent as a Party Supervisor, and was the first female on the Board of the National Rental Association. She loved to travel with her husband especially their cruise to Alaska. She loved crossword puzzles, had a wicked sense of humor, and was a silly and devoted "Maymie" to her grandkids. Charlene is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gene May of Pensacola, FL; son, Cameron May; daughter-in-law Sherry Johnson May of Opelika, AL; daughter Catie Kelly (Garth) of Irvine, CA; grandkids, MaryAnn, Asher and Levi Kelly; brother, Ernest Pennell, Jr of Kissimmee, FL. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, with Dr. Cory Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, 30 E. Texar Dr., #113 Pensacola, FL 32503/ The May family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ER and ICU at Sacred Heart Hospital. Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, FL in charge of arrangements, www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503