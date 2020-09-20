McWhorter, Charles Lee

June 7, 1946 - September 18, 2020 Funeral Service for Charles McWhorter, 74, of Opelika, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Hagan will officiate and Nick Ray will assist. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm at Langley Funeral Home. Mr. McWhorter passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Opelika, AL. He was born on June 7, 1946 in Boaz, Alabama to the late J.C. McWhorter and Margaret Woodham McWhorter. He retired from Uniroyal-Goodrich Tire after 36 years of devoted employment. Charles was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, a fan of Alabama Football, and an all around family man who's grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy of life. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Gibson McWhorter of Opelika, AL; son, Darrell McWhorter (Dana) of Notasulga, AL; daughter, LeAnn R. Meadows (Scott) of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Allison Ray (Nick), Mallory Thornton (Jacob), Haley Meadows, and Walker Meadows; sister, Deleida Johnson (Charlie), and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.