Milford, Diane

July 16, 1962 - August 19, 2020 Graveside service for Diane Milford, 58, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Rodney Jones will officiate. Ms. Milford, who passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 16, 1962 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Milford will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 4 - 6 p.m. Survivors include: three children, Anchavious Tyrone Milford (Diahonna Wilson), Jerquayveris Milford (Shiauna Williams) and Juanderries Milford (Britnei McCullough) all of Opelika, AL; thirteen grandchildren, Kambriah Minnifield, Tykeonna Minnifield, Ziyah Minnifield, Derhin Wilson, Jamarrion Clark, JaNyla Parker, Taleah Parker, Jayla Milford, Jakayla Milford, JaQuavia Milford, Aedan McCullough, Riley Edwards and Peyton Milford; two sisters, Ruby Ann (Dexter) Hughyley and Vernell Welch both of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Charles Milford, Jr., Michael Milford (Tara Burton) and Tony Milford (Brandy Bynum) all of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Aubrey "Pete" Cook of Opelika, AL; a devoted companion, Jerry Mitchell of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
